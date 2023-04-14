Derby a chance for Hearts to 'put things right' - Shankland

After a tumultuous few days for Hearts, captain Lawrence Shankland reckons this weekend's derby is an opportunity for his side to arrest their current slump and regain some much-needed confidence.

Hearts make the short cross-city trip to Easter Road, where Steven Naismith will take charge of his first game as interim manager.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to go into the game and put things right," Shankland said.

"It’s a big derby game and if you go win that then collectively things kind of come together again and it’s a good feeling about the place, so that’s what we’ll look to do.

"The situation we’re in just now is obviously difficult, but winning football games brings confidence and that’s what we’ll look to do starting this weekend.

"Every time you get into these derby matches you look to win and I’m sure that will be the approach of both teams. We’ll go in there with our game plan and hopefully, we come out on top."

When asked how Hearts beat Hibs on Saturday, he quipped: “Score more than them!”