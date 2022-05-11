In the latest round of Premier League predictions, Mark Lawrenson takes on two DJs hoping for very different outcomes in Thursday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs fan Majestic and Arsenal supporter Joel Corry.

Majestic is a DJ, producer and radio presenter who released his latest single, Time to Groove featuring Nono, at the end of April.

He also has his own Tottenham podcast, Same Old Spurs., external

"If Arsenal come and sit in for a point and let the pressure build in a north London derby at our stadium, it is not going to end very well for them," Majestic told BBC Sport.

"Equally, if they come out and attack us and leave space in behind, that is where we can hurt them.

"The atmosphere is going to be incredible because there is so much on the line.

"I think it is going to be a really tough task for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and this game is really going to show what they are about.

"Everything has gone for them recently but there has got to be a blip in there, and hopefully that blip starts with us.

"I am confident we will get the right result out of the derby but we are then relying on other people to help us out for us to make the top four."

