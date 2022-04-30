Watford 1-2 Burnley: Jackson reaction

Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson: "We just improved from what we were doing in the first half. We didn't start as well as we could do, everybody needed to do more - if we lifted it 15-20%, we thought we could get back in the game.

"At this stage of the season it is just about finding ways to win games, and credit to them they've done that again.

"We gave them something to get their teeth into and they built on that. We didn't play to the standards we have set ourselves recently, but in terms of the response, sometimes at this stage you can't ask for more - these games are so emotionally charged, you just have to find a way."