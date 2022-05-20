Lawro's predictions: Man City v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

We've seen in the past few weeks how good Manchester City and Liverpool are when they go behind in games, not just when they are bossing them and in front.

City have lost once in the Premier League since the end of October - that's how good they are. It's a similar story with Liverpool too, and both teams are simply miles ahead of everyone else.

So, if there is any sort of setback for City or indeed Liverpool during Sunday's games - let's say one of them is a goal down at half-time - you know they are both capable of recovering from it and finding a response.

I don't see even that scenario happening though. We know how good this City team is, and I fully expect them to clinch the title without another wobble like the one we saw at West Ham.

Find out how Lawro thinks the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go