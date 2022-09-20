M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Saturday’s first Premier League win of the season couldn’t have come at a better time. The progress being made on the pitch has been evident for all Evertonians to see and three points against West Ham finally saw us be rewarded for that progress.

We head into the international break unbeaten in six games in all competitions. More impressively, we have conceded only six goals in the league to date, second only to Brighton. Going from a defensive unit that looked in disarray for large portions of last season, to an organised and vocal back four this, has seen us reap the early rewards.

The impact of both James Tarkowski and Conor Coady is clear. Both leaders and captains in their own right, they have brought all those years of experience with them. For full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson, it’s certainly aiding them in their development.

Both full-backs have started the season extremely well. The tenacity and improvement of both deserves applauding. Patterson in particular deserves singling out. Recruiting a replacement for Seamus Coleman was never going to be easy, but it appears as though that we have found a gem in the young Scotland international.

The current back four showcase all the traits we, as fans, expect from an Everton defence. Hopefully the foundations for success are being laid.