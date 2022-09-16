Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 4-1

Tottenham only suffered their first defeat of the season against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday but I have to say that I don't think their performances have always been as good as their results in the past few weeks.

Spurs haven't always clicked, which is something for their manager Antonio Conte to think about, but they should still make short work of Leicester even if they don't play well this time too.

The Foxes have got plenty of firepower themselves but their problem is clearly defensively - they always look like they are going to concede goals.

I've kept Spurs striker Son Heung-min in my fantasy team because this looks like a good game for him to get off the mark this season - so it will be my fault if that doesn't happen.

Russell's prediction: 2-0

I can only see another defeat for Leicester. Spurs have always been good going forward but Conte has made them solid at the back too. Who makes the top four is going to be interesting this season, but I think they will be in it.

