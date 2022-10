Chelsea wanted to keep news that Christopher Nkunku had already had a medical with the club a secret as they have yet to agree a fee with RB Leipzig for the 24-year-old France forward. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea are set to compete with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain for the signing of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Il Bianconero - in Italian), external

