A﻿dam Blackmore, sports editor at BBC Radio Solent

Southampton will not be having a joyous international break after that lacklustre performance at Aston Villa, playing their part in a truly woeful game of football.

Saints will be frustrated to have lost three of their past four Premier League games 1-0 - and their fans will be even more frustrated that they managed to beat Chelsea in the middle of that run, but have come out of tight games against Manchester United and Wolves with nothing, and then didn’t turn up at Villa.

Ralph Hasenhuttl said after a toothless display on Friday that he needs to use the break to find more and different solutions to their lack of attacking threat, and I’m just starting to wonder whether or not their failure to land Cody Gakpo, or any other striker, before the window closed is going to come back to haunt them.

The home game against Everton next week is now a huge one - not just for the points, but because they need to find a level of performance way above that depressing display at Villa Park.