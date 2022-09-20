'I hope Potter gets respectful reception... but we want to beat Chelsea'
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says he hopes former head coach Graham Potter gets a "respectful reception" when he brings new side Chelsea to Amex Stadium in October.
"He did a fantastic job here," Barber told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "We brought him in as a relatively unknown coach in England, and over three seasons he took us to our highest ever position.
"For that work and the style of football he treated us to, I hope he gets a respectful reception.
"At the same time, when Chelsea visit, we want to win. They are one of the only clubs we have not beaten in the Premier League, so that will be a big opportunity to put that right."
Albion host Chelsea on Saturday, 29 October.