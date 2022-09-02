Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest broke the British record for new signings in a transfer window when they took their tally up to 21 on deadline day.

While the number raised an eyebrow across the game, the club have tried to explain how that has happened.

First, they have lost 14 from last season's squad - either loaned players returning to their parent clubs, some who were out of contract and others just sold.

Then it was recognised there needed to be a general improvement in quality.

But, rather than just buying anyone they could, as has seemed the case at times, there has been clear emphasis on recruiting younger players.

Nine players are over the age of 28. But 20 are under. Sixteen come from the British Isles. Steve Cooper has already named an all-British starting line-up this season.

As with any club, Forest - and Cooper - will be judged by results.

But the club vehemently reject the notion they have been spending their Premier League windfall for the sake of it.