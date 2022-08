Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is closing in on a move to Serie A side Sampdoria after initially holding out for possible Premier League interest. (Evening Standard), external

Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan with no buy option included. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea hope to beat Spurs to the signing of Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider), external

