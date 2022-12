Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has snubbed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge because he believes the club are not showing him enough "respect" over wages. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a 12m euros (£10.5m) deal with Molde to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 20. (Fabrizio Romano), external

