Stenhousemuir v Livingston: Team news

Dominican Republic centre-back Luiyi de Lucas only makes the Livingston bench after completing his move from Finnish top-flight club Haka.

There could also be a debut from the bench for hosts Stenhousemuir, who signed midfielder Kian Spiers on loan from Motherwell ahead of the Scottish Cup tie this morning.

Former Livingston centre-half Sean Crighton, Stenhousemuir's club captain, is on the bench, while former Livi defender/midfielder Michael Miller is in midfield and Thomas Orr, the Livingston-born striker who played for his hometown team on loan from Morton, is up front.

Former Stenhousemuir right-back Nicky Devlin starts for Livi, while goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who played for the Ochilview side on loan from Hearts is on the bench.

Jason Holt and Scott Pittman start instead of Sean Kelly and Stephane Omeonga in midfield for the hosts in the only two changes.