Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun), external

Kenny Miller, who played up front for Rangers and Celtic, believes Monday's New Year Old Firm derby could be decided in the midfield contest between Rangers trio John Lundstram, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack and Celtic's Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and either Matt O'Riley or Aaron Mooy. (Sunday Mail)

Recalling his two stints at Rangers, former midfielder Trevor Steven says of his ex-managers Graeme Souness and Walter Smith: "Walter could be as fiery as Graeme, but less frequently. Walter always did it at the right times and Graeme was off target a few times." (The Sunday Times - subscription required), external

Read Sunday's gossip in full here.