O﻿'Neil on making progress, 'giving everything' and facing West Ham

Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before M﻿onday's Premier League game against West Ham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from Bournemouth's interim boss:

  • There is no update on whether he will be given the manager's job on a full-time basis.

  • H﻿e said: "It's still the same. I need to get the boys ready for the next game and make sure we are competitive and see if we can put some more points on the board."

  • H﻿e was disappointed not to take anything from the Southampton game but said "there was progress again".

  • The Cherries players are "giving everything" and O'Neil said they are sticking to what is asked of them and producing good moments.

  • H﻿e added: "The boys know they didn’t deserve to lose the game but they also know if you make mistakes and there are errors you can get punished."

  • O﻿n only conceding seven goals in seven games, he said: "We’ve still only been together a little while so there are some things that we need to improve of course."

  • R﻿eflecting on his time at West Ham, he said: "My injury was career-changing for me but I still managed to have a positive outcome from it to keep playing after."

  • H﻿e said "the club has moved on a lot since I was there" and added "hopefully we can go there on Monday and make them unhappy".

  • Monday's game will be a "big test" against a side with "the best English midfielder around at the moment in Declan Rice".