Jurgen Klopp said he doesn't take qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League for granted after Liverpool booked their place in the last-16 with a 3-0 win over Ajax.

I﻿t means Liverpool have progressed from the group stage in all six of their Champions League campaigns under Klopp.

On being able to play their final group game at Napoli with less pressure, Klopp said: "I didn't think a second about the Napoli game yet, but qualifying for the knockout stages I think nobody ever should take for granted, it's really difficult.

"We did it again, which is a big achievement in itself, in a game which started off really tricky for us, and that makes the victory in the end even sweeter, because Ajax are a really good team, and we beat them twice.

"Today the first half an hour, maybe 35 minutes, they were the better team. They looked much more settled than us - that might be normal because we changed again slightly, and we had to press slightly different and had to get used to that. But that's normal, it's an away game in the Champions League, it's difficult.

"We scored really wonderful goals, the first goal, the pass by Hendo [Jordan Henderson, for Salah] was exceptional, the second goal was a great cross (by Andy Robertson) and Darwin takes on pretty much everybody, and then Harvey Elliot crowned his really good performance with a sensational finish."

H﻿enderson was replaced in the second half after hurting his knee. When asked if he will be ok, Klopp said: "I think so. I was worried as well when I saw the situation, because it was in front of me. I think he got knee on knee, so painful, a bruise, but as far as I know now nothing else."

D﻿id you know? This was the 10th time that Liverpool have won by three or more goals away from home in the Champions League and eight of those have come during Klopp’s reign.