Manchester United host Charlton for the first time in almost 16 years on Tuesday evening. They are looking to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the third time in four seasons, having last won the competition in 2017.

With the Manchester derby following on Saturday, United are likely to make several changes to their starting XI, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay and Fred in contention to start.

Nevertheless, Erik ten Hag's side will go into the contest as firm favourites to progress having won their past seven matches in all competitions, although they will definitely be without the creative influence of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes who is suspended.

Charlton, who last reached the quarter-finals in 2006 when they were still a Premier League club, sit 12th in League One after winning back-to-back games for the first time since October.

The Addicks, who saw off Brighton in the last round, have not won at Old Trafford since 1986.

And this fixture appears a tough assignment for a club that moved on to a fifth manager in two years when Dean Holden took charge at The Valley in December.

Find out what else to look our for in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals here