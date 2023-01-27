Team news: Preston v Tottenham

Harry Kane could miss out on the chance to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Preston.

The Spurs captain is level with Jimmy Greaves on 286 goals but has been struggling with illness this week, missing training on Wednesday and Thursday.

Assistant boss Cristian Stiellini indicated they were likely to rotate their line-up with Richarlison pushing for a first start since before the World Cup.

New signing Arnaut Danjuma is set to be named on the bench.

