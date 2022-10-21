'﻿We need more performances like Aberdeen game' - Freeman

D﻿undee United defender Kieran Freeman says there is plenty to improve on for the Tannadice side as they look to go four games unbeaten in the Premiership.

L﻿iam Fox's side crashed out of the League Cup on Tuesday against Kilmarnock, but have won two of their last three league games.

“It was a really good week last week. We couldn’t quite finish it off with getting a win up at Ross County, that would’ve been an excellent week," said the academy graduate.

“There is so much to improve on, we’ve lost a game and won a game so it’s not perfect but we are gradually getting more towards where we want to be and hopefully we can take that into Saturday."

U﻿nited's 4-0 thrashing of Aberdeen kickstarted this run and the 22-year-old knows that kind of result and performance needs to be repeated.

“Aberdeen have scored a lot of goals this season and have managed to put teams to bed and we managed to win that 4-0 but we need to do that more often. We’ve shown that we can do it once, we need to do it more often.