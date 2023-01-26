The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse.

Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning.

"Can you blame him?" Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He has never taken over a team in the middle of the season and I'm not sure what Everton are going to do.

"Ralph Hasenhuttl was linked with the job but I don't think he wants it either. Everton are all over the place - they had a while to set something up with Lampard going but clearly they have not done."

Edwards also suggests Everton are resigned to losing forward Anthony Gordon but will need to drop their asking price for it to happen.

"He wants to leave and he may even have handed in a transfer request," Edwards said. "Newcastle won't pay £60m for him though. I think it'll probably end up being something like £35m rising to £40m.

"If Gordon goes, I expect Everton to go for Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea."

