A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

T﻿he kidney stone was passed last week at Anfield. A wave of euphoria, like morphine, coursing through the club as it lurched from the bed bolt upright - fresh oxygen pumping through every vein of its being. Players, head coach, staff and supporters reinvigorated by the healing powers of an away win at Liverpool.

It was the stuff of miracles, especially as Anfield resembles Lourdes these days. Its once in a lifetime pilgrims draped in half-and-half scarves conducting their version of the Torchlight Marian Procession by watching proceedings through mobile phones. Flag-waving tourists now infiltrate where Scouse growls were prevalent. Thankfully that diminishing hardcore of locals can still be heard bellowing their frustration at that rarest of things like a beating in their own back yard, or howling at the Merseyside moon as if to conjure up the spirit of 'The Anfield Iron' - Tommy Smith - and frighten Joe Gomez and co. into protecting their guardian angel Allison.

Liverpool are struggling for Champions League qualification next year before this one is done. Oh the misery of that and being ninth while 15 points off the leaders yet still able to beat Europe's form side Napoli! Try making up the gap from a position of minus 15 points in League One over 15 years red men. Perspective is not what football fans do but it has completely gone for the "sack-the-board" Twitterati typing out their instant remedies after losing a first Premier League game in 30 on home soil.

Verbal slingshots have recently been primed with pebbles aimed at the dugout and directors' box at Elland Road too, where the spectre of relegation had lumbered towards the club like an out of control boulder until Saturday's timely intervention. There are new stones in the Cherries to negotiate now and the toppling of the monolith last week will resemble a tombstone should Bournemouth prevail.