Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Newcastle

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Both of these sides were in great form before the World Cup - Leicester had climbed the table thanks to four wins in five league games, while Newcastle flew up to third with five league wins in a row.

The Foxes won this fixture 4-0 in December last year, but Newcastle are a completely different team now. It will be close, but I'm backing them to find a way of winning this one too.

Chesney's prediction: 2-2