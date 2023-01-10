'Winning mentality' and 'knowledge' - Dalot on United progress

Casemiro and Lisandro MartinezGetty Images

The presence of winners in Manchester United's squad can help carry the club to the "next level", says defender Diogo Dalot.

United signed the likes of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro during the summer, while Christian Eriksen boasts a Serie A title and Lisandro Martinez has just returned from winning the World Cup.

"This type of winning mentality has to bring us [together] as a team. It has to put us on the next level," Dalot told a question and answer session with fans.

"And this is the level that we want to be. They've played in big clubs, they've won a lot of things. One day, I want to be the same type of guy who can say: 'OK, I've won this amount of competitions at Manchester United. I have this experience of winning big competitions.'

"At the same time, they have this knowledge of when to do things, when we should be a bit more relaxed, when we should push a little bit more.

"This type of experience they have just helps us and, for the fans, it's also exciting to have players like them.

"This season, we are building a good squad. We are building a squad with a good mentality - and hopefully we are building a squad with a winning mentality. That's the goal for us."