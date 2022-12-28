Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played a huge part in Marcus Rashford's resurgence, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

After scoring in United's Carabao Cup win over Burnley last week, Rashford scored one goal and assisted another in Tuesday's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He was always a raw talent. The ability was always there. For me it was just a lack of aggression.

"It’s understanding where you are in your career and playing to your strengths and I think he got away from that at times. Maybe there was too much outside noise and things outside football going on that had him a little bit distracted.

"Ten Hag has obviously spent a bit of time with him and I think a lot of his current form is down to the manager. Now he is getting more time with his players, maybe it’s that personal touch and the personal relationship that’s been building and a manager showing confidence and belief in him that is playing a part."

