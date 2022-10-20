Romania playmaker Ianis Hagi is adamant he is on schedule to be back with Rangers at the turn of the year despite speculation about a setback in his recovery from injury. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says referee Willie Collum should have sent off Rangers' Fashion Sakala for kicking out at Cammy Kerr in the League Cup tie - and that a red card "would have made it interesting". (The Scotsman), external

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers were not convincing and he was unhappy with the performance against Dundee. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Rangers starlet Alex Lowry took the biggest step yet on his road to recovering from injury, playing 45 minutes for the B team on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun), external