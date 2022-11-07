W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at London Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

West Ham fans:

T﻿revor: We got exactly what we deserved 'out of that game. We’re not set up to win games, more not to lose. David Moyes negative tactics are stifling the team. He is picking his team on favourites rather than on form. Time for Moyes to go.

K﻿arl: West Ham seem to struggle to get the best out of expensive players who perform well elsewhere. We found that with Sebastian Haller and Felipe Anderson and we’re seeing the same thing now with Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta. I don’t know why that is, but it’s a real problem for West Ham.

T﻿om: Shame really, we needed to take the three points after some unlucky games against United and Liverpool. I thought everyone lacked motivation and we just looked lacklustre in attack. If we play like that against Leicester we will get battered!

Palace fans:

R﻿onnen: We were dominant all the way through that game. We created and were a nuisance to West Ham’s defence, putting them under pressure. Eberechi Eze, I think is an exceptional player and could be a talent in the England squad.

Z﻿ac: It was a brilliant performance. Finally this Crystal Palace team have been able to dominate away from home. Not only that but it is a hostile place to go. We showed clinical finishes without an outright number nine, so a very positive game.

S﻿amuel: Individually, the Palace lads were fantastic. West Ham struggled to press effectively and challenge for the ball. Ultimately, it meant that the away side could stay in possession and create opportunities. I felt it was only a matter of time until Palace took the three points home.