Everton boss F﻿rank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

"﻿They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.

"﻿I really like the fact they are hard-working and robust as well as having all the quality. It will be a very tough match with a big atmosphere.

"It's up to us to show some personality."

T﻿he Magpies have faced criticism over their owners' links to the Saudi state but the former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder said "everyone has a different perspective" and "it's the reason we embrace the Premier League".

"I lived the Chelsea story and touched on it as a City player," he said.

"You see the good they have done, particularly City, who I saw won Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or awards.

"﻿There's an argument about whether we can compete because Newcastle can spend £200m over two windows and we can't but that's just the way it is."