B﻿y Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie's "Friday night experiment" turned into a bit of a nightmare as we put in our worst home performance of the season losing 3-2 to Livi.

The scoreline makes it look like a tight affair but the reality was the visitors were superior throughout the 90 minutes and if Killie had taken anything from the game it would have been a robbery.

Livingston were sharper throughout, winning almost every second ball, and it's hard for fans to take when they are watching a team that simply wanted it more than Killie.

It's hard to know where to start, but we defended poorly, couldn't keep possession in midfield, and were punchless going forward.

I'm fully behind Derek McInnes but he has to shoulder his share of responsibility as well.

We seem to tinker with the team every week so let's try and get a settled starting 11, keep players in their natural position and maybe give a chance to youngsters like Steven Warnock or Bobby Wales.