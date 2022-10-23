Wolves caretaker boss Steve Davis, speaking to Match of the Day: "It just wasn’t good enough. We’ve got to do much better than that. We came to the game with a lot of hope from previous performances. We had a lot of the ball but having a lot of the ball didn’t get us a result in the end, it’s how we defend and do the other bits that are important.

"If you want to drag some positives from it I guess we have not created that many chances and had that many shots before. But ultimately the result is the most important thing and it’s the manner in which you lose which hurt the most.

"As a group we will be disappointed with how we conceded those goals. We were anxious, not positive around the box, we delayed the shots and were just very tentative with what we did in front of goal."

On what has been the biggest challenge since taking charge: "Trying to turn the losing streak around and getting the confidence to win games is very difficult. We need to get the balance right and going into Brentford we need to look at that this week."