Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is a hard one because of how well Brighton are playing - tricky Leandro Trossard got a treble at Anfield, and Roberto de Zerbi made a mark and showed he is a front-foot coach in his first game in charge.

Tottenham have not really got going yet this season, in terms of playing as well as we know they can do, but the way the Seagulls are likely to play might suit Spurs.

Ryan's prediction: 2-2

I was speaking to Brighton's Billy Gilmour at the Scotland camp last week and he said they are flying, and that Leandro Trossard is an amazing player. They are confident whoever they come up against, and they showed that at Liverpool last week. I can see some more goals here but I am going for a draw because Tottenham are always a threat with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Find out how Sutton and Porteous think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your votes here