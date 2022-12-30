Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window.

The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be involved against the champions after injury, but Lampard says he needs more options.

"We have said this in recent weeks - it’s an area we have gone into a season where we have lost Richarlison [sold to Tottenham] and not really had Dominic," said Lampard.

"When you lose that firepower it is not easy to replace, so having Dominic back in the fold is great.

"Having Dominic back in the fold is a great thing for us because players who can make a difference at the top end of the pitch mean points.

"We need to get Dominic fit and look who else we can bring in to help score goals and encourage competition.

"We will look to see what we can do in the window, to start games and to change games from the bench. We are looking at lots of players."

Lampard also said other players must step up.

"We work a lot on finishing and in the final third and hope that transfers into games," Lampard added. "At this time it hasn’t. But it’s fresh in my mind about games where it could have looked different."