Vieira questions Palace mindset over late goals
Patrick Vieira admits he is "looking closely" at why Crystal Palace have been conceding late goals.
Conor Gallagher's 90th-minute strike for Chelsea condemned the Eagles to a narrow defeat last Saturday and Vieira is frustrated at points they have dropped as a result.
"Those goals are stopping us from taking points that we deserve," said Vieira. "It's something we have to resolve if we want to win football matches."
He rejected suggestions the system has played a part in Palace shipping goals, instead pointing to the mentality within his squad.
"We conceded a late goal when we had five at the back, we conceded a late goal when we went four at the back," he said. "It is the mindset and the concentration - the focus and the desire to compete in those last couple of minutes.
"I have to reflect on that. We started in the last couple of months to relay what we can change in training, or in the game, and putting in place decision-making that allows us to win those games."