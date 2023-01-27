Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz potentially heading to Villarreal on a free in the summer is another "moment to bite Everton on their already sore backsides", according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The 23-year-old Chile international is out of contract in the summer and looks set to swap east Lancashire for western Spain.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that, with hindsight, Everton missed their chance last summer.

"This sums up where they have gone wrong," he said. "They were weighing up signing him in the summer for £10m to develop behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"In the end they decided Neal Maupay was a better option because he had Premier League experience even though he had never been prolific.

"It will be intriguing to see if Brereton Diaz is one of those players who comes back to the Premier League for £40m or £50m because he has done well in La Liga."

