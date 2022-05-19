Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley - Jackson reaction

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson, speaking to BBC Sport: "It’s not mission accomplished. The least we wanted was a point. We’re a little disappointed not to get the three. Everything I’ve seen tonight is what this group does. They’ve had to dig in, they’ve had to work. We’ll need it again on Sunday.

"We can’t hide it’s in our hands. There’s still 90-plus minutes of hard work and emotion and everything else to go through on Sunday. It’s about resting up and being ready.

"Nick Pope is getting better and better. I can’t say enough about him. He’s playing out of his skin. He’s been unbelievable for us, not just as a player but also as a person and a character around the place."