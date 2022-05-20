'We are the people's club for a reason' - your views on Everton's survival

Everton secured their place in the Premier League for another season with that dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace and we've been asking for your thoughts on it.

Here are some of your reflections on a special night:

Bill: Elated. Talk about last minute again. Now the players know what the club means to the supporters, perhaps we will see an improvement in effort from the very beginning of the season. Well done, lads. Onwards and upwards now.

Daniel: It was an incredible night. An emotional rollercoaster. The fans pulled the players through again, and from the moment Michael Keane scored you could feel something special was going to happen. Any other set of fans, at any other club, that does not happen. We are the people's club for a reason.

Graeme: Great to survive in the Premier League but must never be in this position again. Major overhaul of the squad needed in the summer.

Angela: Relieved, drained, happy, hyper. Is that even possible? Everton never take the easy route. It's possibly why I love them so much.

David: So proud of that second-half performance. It's not easy being an Everton supporter in a city where the Reds are doing so well and we are constantly subjected to friendly (and other) banter. Never thought we would come back from 2-0 down, as we did against Wimbledon all those years ago - but hey, football miracles do happen!

Andy: Hopefully now the fear of relegation is gone we can actually just go out and enjoy our football. I wouldn’t even be surprised if we went and beat Arsenal on Sunday. But a massive job over the summer. Need to turn Goodison into a fortress and make us hard to beat. Get rid of the passengers and find people who play for the shirt.