Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Alan Hutton got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Mike: Hero - Gordon Cowans. A Villa lad whose influence was massive. Genuine footballing skills combined with a real commitment to the club.

Steve: My cult hero, having watched Villa for 50+ years was/is Alex Cropley. He had everything in his locker, including being the hardest tackler I ever saw in a Villa shirt. But he never got the recognition he deserved. Apart from with the Holte End that is!

Dave: In my opinion Villa's cult hero has to be Paul McGrath. An absolute legend for us - always a great performance every week.