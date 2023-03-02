Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

With due recognition due to Mike Conroy, who scored a sensational goal from the halfway line at Wycombe in 1997, the only goal that was likely to win this contest was Pajtim Kasami’s incredible equaliser at Crystal Palace in 2013.

The Swiss midfielder’s venomous volley off his weaker foot, after he had sublimely controlled a Sascha Riether punt on his chest, silenced Selhurst Park and sparked a superb Fulham comeback.

Scandalously, it didn’t even win Match of the Day's Goal of the Month competition – but, for sheer audacity, it remains the best goal I’ve seen Fulham score live.

Kasami never repeated the feat and the Whites were relegated at the end of a season that saw three managers try to save them – and the disappointment that followed somehow enhances the glorious nature of this superb strike.

