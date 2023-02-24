Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland can't be blamed for his lack of touches against RB Leipzig and that it is the responsibility of the whole team.

Much was made of the striker's statistics in the 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week, with only one shot on target and his first touch in the opposition box coming in the 68th minute.

Guardiola said: "It’s our fault, not Erling's. Erling has impressive all season.

"I don’t need metrics. When I finish the game, one second later I know if he was involved or not and who should be more involved or not. I don’t need numbers or metrics, I know exactly. He moved well.

"In the last game, you are right [he didn't touch the ball enough] but against Nottingham no. He had the chances against Nottinham in the first and second half.

"Of course he will improve, we talked about that many times, it's going to happen.

"Striker is the most difficult position in the world because they have two players just focusing on him and now with Erling he has more. It’s not easy to do that.

"Lately in the last game I would agree, I said we need more control, more passes than usual. We were really intense in the first half, in the second we dropped a little bit and that's why we struggled a little bit. Against Leipzig you suffer, but in that game we should have looked for him more, but not in the previous ones."