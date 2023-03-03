Besuijen returns from Excelsior for treatment

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson has confirmed that forward Vicente Besuijen has returned to Pittodrie for treatment after being injured during his loan to Excelsior Rotterdam.

"We've got to keep our eyes on him - the medical staff here," Robson said. "We'll make sure all the rehab's done right and we get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

The 21-year-old Colombia-born former Dutch youth international made the last of 25 Aberdeen performances this season in the shock Scottish Cup defeat by sixth-tier Darvel in January.

Besuijen has since appeared twice off the bench for the side sitting 15th in the Eredivisie.