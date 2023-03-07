Hearts will be a 'good challenge' - Postecoglou

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is wary of looking too far ahead as he deals with the "quirk" of facing Hearts twice in four days.

The teams face off in the league on Wednesday at Celtic Park, before Postecoglou's men travel to Tynecastle on Saturday for the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

"It's one of the quirks of Scottish football - we've had it with Kilmarnock in the league and then the League Cup semi-final", the Australian said.

"We've tried to treat every challenge and every game separately, so that our approach doesn't change, because if you lump these two games together and say this is going to be our approach in both games, I don't think it works.

"We all know league games are different to cup games; playing at home is different to playing away, so even though it's the same opposition, we're preparing for two different games, and we haven't looked beyond Wednesday - that's where our focus is.

"They're a good side, they've been a consistent side. European football has helped their players, they've got a stronger squad this year than last year and we know it's going to be a good challenge for us.

"Our form and performances have been consistent and we want to continue that."