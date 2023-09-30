Wolves 2-1: Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Sport after the loss against Wolves: "Congratulations Wolves, they deserved it. We had chances and struggled to deal with transitions and they played very well.

"We were there and settled well and the question is when the opponent is faster and quicker, we have to accept it."

How do you deal with the injuries? "Bernardo [Silva] is soon to come back and John [Stones] is soon to come back and we will see how many players we have for the Champions League."

On the back of the loss in the EFL Cup... "Different competitions. At Newcastle [we] were miles better than today and now we go onto the next one."