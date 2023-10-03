Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

VAR has reared its ugly side again this week in the aftermath of Tottenham v Liverpool.

"I understand completely how upset Liverpool must be in that case," said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in his news conference before Wednesday's Champions League group game at RB Leipzig.

"The referees and the VARs are the leading roles," the Spaniard added, before using the famous line: "And the Oscar goes to..."

City, like every club, have been on the receiving end of some controversial VAR decisions. Think back to the Champions League quarter-final against Spurs in 2019, or the Manchester derby at Old Trafford last season.

"They have to make a step back," Guardiola said. "It's the players. Some games, be more humble and leave the players to what they have to do.

"It changes the job of the referee. They don’t take the decisions. Now it is the job of the VAR - the important ones. But if they make a mistake with the VAR, we have a problem."

Defender Ruben Dias believes the technology has improved the game because "it's helped to keep the truth". However, he said that at times it can be difficult to accept because "you expect no failure".

He added: "It's difficult to see when a clear decision hasn't been taken in the right way. It's a gap we have to consider."