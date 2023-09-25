Newcastle United's fringe players have given manager Eddie Howe a nice selection conundrum believes former Premier League midfielder Tom Huddlestone, after their stunning 8-0 win at Sheffield United.

The Magpies set a Premier League record by having eight different scorers, just five days after a gruelling draw in the Champions League at AC Milan.

Huddlestone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Howe's squad is ready to deliver as a whole.

"They were relentless," he said. "It was a very tough game against Milan and Bramall Lane can be a difficult place to go, but this performance just shows their strength in depth.

"Bruno Guimaraes played again but the four or five in front of him can chop and change and the quality does not drop off.

"Every player is wanting to make an impression because they know there will be plenty of opportunities."

More Newcastle reaction from 22'49 on BBC Sounds

Listen back to match commentary in full on BBC Sounds