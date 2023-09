Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley and Daizen Maeda have been named in Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland's Team of the Week for their performances in Celtic's 3-0 win over Livingston.

O'Riley was impressive again in the heart of midfield, and has begun to add goals to his armoury; Maeda's energy was vital because of Livingston's numerical advantage, and the Japanese forward scored a superb goal.