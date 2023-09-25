'Sheffield United players don't do that' - fan reaction

Sheffield United's players "didn't come out with any fight and didn't look like they had any ideas", says Hal Stewart from the Sheffield United Way fan channel after their 8-0 hammering at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

The Blades are bottom of the table and slumped to their worst-ever Premier League defeat in front of a stunned home crowd at Bramall Lane.

After Newcastle romped clear in the second half, Stewart told BBC Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty that it was "appalling" to watch."

"I am reluctant to say they let him down because Sheffield United players don't do that," he said. "But from a professional standpoint the second half was appalling.

"They didn't come out with any fight and didn't look like they had any ideas. Heckingbottom changed the formation three times, made all his substitutes but it was an awful display."

Sheffield United face back-to-back trips to London to face West Ham and Fulham and Stewart believes their reaction will be the most important factor.

"Heckingbottom is a very level-headed and sensible manager," he said. "He never gets too high or too low and is exactly the kind of you guy you would want speaking to them.

"The rumours of him getting sacked and being replaced by Chris Wilder are probably just nonsense but they may have played on their minds. I hadn't seen this coming - it came from out of nowhere."

