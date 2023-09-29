West Ham manager David Moyes has played down his side's possession stats ahead of Saturday's meeting with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

The Hammers have averaged 35.37 % of the ball from their six Premier League matches so far with only Luton averaging less of the ball this season.

But, with his side seventh after a strong start, Moyes was more focused on his team's attacking output.

"You've just shouted out a number that doesn't mean anything to me," he said when asked about the stats in his pre-match news conference.

"The biggest number I look for is how many wins we've got and how many goals we're scoring."

Moyes' team face a Blades side that were thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle last weekend and have been heavily tipped to struggle this season but the Scottish manager insisted he saw it as a tough game.

"I wouldn't say they were vulnerable," he added.

"They had a poor result last week but they are a side who did really well to be promoted from the Championship. The manager did a brilliant job getting them to the Premier League.

"I see it as a really tough game. Last week might have been a one-off, it might not have been. But we're the next game and it's going to be tough.

"We'll have to be at our best and play well, show good qualities defensively, good quality on the ball and if we are going to win the game we are going have to show that we can finish well as well."

