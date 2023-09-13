West Ham v Manchester City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League away games against West Ham, since a 2-1 loss in October 2014. They've scored 24 goals in these eight visits, while conceding just six times in return.

After drawing with Bournemouth on the opening day, West Ham have won each of their last three league matches, and could win four in a row for the first time since November 2021. With 10 points, this is the Hammers’ joint-best start to a Premier League campaign after four games, along with 1999-2000, when they came ninth under Harry Redknapp.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 11 games in the Premier League against teams starting the day inside the top four at least five matches into a season (W8 D2), with that defeat coming away to Manchester United in January of last season.