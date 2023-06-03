Moutinho, Traore and Costa to leave Wolves

Wolves have confirmed the departure of Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Diego Costa this summer on the expiry of their contracts.

Moutinho leaves after five years and more than 200 appearances for the club, winning Player of the Season in his debut campaign.

A statement from Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs hailed a "glittering career in old gold" for the Portugal international.

"Joao’s going to go down as one of the best players to ever pull on the old gold, in my opinion," Hobbs added

"He was an integral part of the team the entire time he was here. Our success over the last four or five years, he’s been instrumental in."

Traore joined Wolves in the same summer as Moutinho and made his 194th appearance for the club at Arsenal on the final day of the season.

Hobbs praised the Spaniard's character and did not rule out the possibility of a contract extension, stating he is a player "we’d like to keep" and that the expiry of his contract "doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement."

Costa played 25 times for Wolves this season, scoring once in the Premier League and being described by Hobbs as an "incredible teammate".