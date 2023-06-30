'It's always been about winning for me' - Tilio

New Celtic signing Marco Tilio says the lure of playing for a team with a "winning mentality" was "important" in his decision to join the club.

The winger has left A-League champions Melbourne City to sign for treble-winners Celtic and becomes Brendan Rodgers' second summer recruit.

"It’s also a massive opportunity to be a part of a team that plays in the Champions League," Tilio adds.

"As a player, that’s what you want to be a part of and what you want to do is win trophies, win games. For me, it’s always been about that here in Australia and I want to come over there and do the same thing.

"I’m really excited with the opportunity I have to come to this club and hopefully I put my best foot forward and play some good football."