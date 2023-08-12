Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Sheffield United are not exactly back in the big time with a bang because, since getting promoted, they have sold all their best players.

The Blades may bring players in before the end of the transfer window, but their business so far has been very odd. Their fans must be on a bit of a downer and the manager Paul Heckingbottom has got his work cut out to keep them up.

They were quite a powerful team in the Championship and they were very well organised, but will they have the quality they will need to go with their commitment if they are going to stay up? I'm not convinced they will.

Crystal Palace are starting life without talisman Wilfried Zaha following his move to Turkey and they will be looking to Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to step up.

They might not be as free scoring as they were at the end of last season but I still think they Eagles will get the win.

Joshua's prediction: 0-1

Hearn's prediction: 1-0

